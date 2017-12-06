JC Post

Junction City's Online News Hub

City Approves Water and Wastewater Rate Increases

by 4 Comments

The Junction City Commission has approved the annual increase for the water and wastewater rates. They range from the 5.8% to 6% range for wastewater to 6.3 for 6.5% for water rates.

This is part of a multi-year long term plan to update the water and wastewater plant facilities that is required.

City Manager Allen Dinkel pointed back to 2014 when this program began. “Looking at the financial stuff you had hardly no cash balance in water or wastewater, zero. This has started rebuilding that. Because we’ve had the water rate increase and the sewer increases we now can do some projects.”

The city commission was in session Tuesday night.

 

  • roadglide

    getting pretty expensive to live in JC

    • John

      You said it.

  • John

    Found out yesterday I will get $1.40 raise in my retirement starting 1 January. They must have heard about that. Now look for all other bills to follow.

    • John

      Maybe JC wants everyone to get welfare.