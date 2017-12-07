Police: Citizen tip leads to arrest of Kansas shooting suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that injured two people and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 3p.m. Wednesday, police following up on a citizen tip related to a shooting investigation and responded to a residence in the 700 block of SW Buchanan, in Topeka, according to a media release.

The shooting suspect identified as Donald Cornelius Dugan, 43, was located and taken into custody without incident.

He was transported to the Law enforcement center, interviewed by detectives and later booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the criminal charge of aggravated battery

Dugan has extensive criminal history with multiple prior felony convictions.