ACT Hiring Today!

A-C-T, Advanced Call Center Technologies, LLC needs to hire 18 new candidates at their Junction CIty location today ( Friday ).

A release from A-C-T says “Now that the Black Friday shopping is finished and Cyber Monday has met it’s deadline, it is time to start your new year with a new career. A-C-T is hosting a Holiday Hiring Event today. You can do application, assessments, interview and even receive an offer to start as soon as next week. ”

You can meet the team from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.

Advanced Call Center Technologies, LLC is located at 2031 Spring Valley Road, Junction City. Call or text 785-492-1125 if you would like more details.