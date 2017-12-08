Junction City Hometown Christmas Friday Night

The first Junction City Hometown Christmas is Friday evening in the downtown area.

Mayor Phyllis Fitzgerald noted the numerous activities will include free carriage rides downtown, musical entertainment at the Opera House, and Santa Claus will pay a visit to the Bartell House. “At 6:20 p.m. there will be a donation of some of the toys raised for St. Jude’s. We’re going to be donating those toys at 6:20 to Children’s Mercy.”

There was a toy drive earlier this year for St. Jude’s Children Hospital, but some of them will be given to the Children’s Mercy pediatric clinics that are being built at Geary Community Hospital in Junction City.