Junction City’s Hometown Christmas “Great Event”

The new Junction City Hometown Christmas drew a strong turnout downtown Friday night.

Mayor Phyllis Fitzgerald called it a “great event.” She pointed to highlights. “At the Bartell House when we took some of the residents on a carriage ride they were all just so happy, just nice to take them out. The other pretty exciting event was the donation of toys to our Children’s Mercy Clinic.”

Fitzgerald estimated 100 turnouts from a toy drive earlier this year were given to the Children’s Mercy Pediatric clinics under construction at Geary Community Hospital.

The mayor guest-estimated that about 300 people attended the activities. “The businesses that had art displayed in them, quite a few of them said that traffic through their business was pretty busy the whole time.” The Junction City Arts Council held their annual winter gallery walk in conjunction with the Hometown Christmas.

Fitzgerald said every time she saw the carriages going by they were usually full, the Opera House was packed by those attending the musical performances. She is hopeful the Hometown Christmas can be held against next year. She said the intent and goal is to try make it a tradition.