Library Donates $1,200 to Ellis Memorial Library in Port Aransas, Texas

The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library is donating $1,200 to the rebuilding effort for the Ellis Memorial Library in Port Aransas, Texas, population 4,054. The building and contents were heavily damaged during Hurricane Harvey in August and the subsequent mold generated from the heat and moisture.

From the many school and public libraries destroyed by the summer’s hurricanes, Ellis Memorial Library was chosen by the DBPL staff as the site for the relief effort. The Board of Trustees pledged the amount of money collected in fines during the month of November to the cause and the Friends of the Library accepted donations during their annual book sale. A donation box was also at the Circulation Desk throughout the month. The combined total from all sources was $1,200.

Library staff member Donna Porter, Head of Circulation, has been in contact with Geanette Dailey, EML Director, who said that the donation will be applied toward replacing their collection, furniture and shelving, all of which were destroyed.

Susan Moyer, Director

Dorothy Bramlage Public Library