Regional Leaders Retreat Set for January 19-20

You are cordially invited to attend

2018 Leaders Retreat

January 19-20, 2018

Embassy Suites & Olathe Convention Center

The Junction City, Manhattan and Wamego Chambers of Commerce will come together once again for the annual 2018 Regional Leaders Retreat on January 19-20, 2018. Join other business leaders at the Embassy Suites and Olathe Convention Center to discuss regional issues relating to Market Street Research findings; Our regions future; Fort Riley; K-State; workforce; regional economic development and community updates, roundtable discussions and numerous networking opportunities.

Register and pay online HERE, or contact your Chamber at (785) – 762-2632

Retreat fee includes Friday lunch and reception, break-out snacks and all retreat sessions and materials – $165

Guest fee includes Friday lunch AND reception – $95 | Guest fee for Friday reception ONLY – $45

** Please note: Guest registration fee does not include retreat materials or entry into any retreat session.

Guests MUST be registered and display a nametag for admittance to the Friday lunch and/or the Friday evening reception. **

Registration, Cancellation with Full Refund Deadline: January 10, 2018

Substitute attendees are welcome – Please contact the Chamber.

Room Rate: $139/night includes a suite with either one king or two queen beds, a Friday night Happy Hour and Saturday breakfast. This rate is available until Wednesday, December 20, 2017.

To reserve your room online, click here.

Or you may call the Embassy Suites Olathe at (913) 353-9280 and use group code RGL.

Questions? Contact Sean by email or call 785-762-2632 today.

