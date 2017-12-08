Time to Market the Vacant Land Bank Lots

Junction City Commissioner Pat Landes wants to develop a request for a proposal as part of a project to market the numerous vacant Land Bank lots on the west side of the city.

Landes reported this week that he and city manager Allen Dinkel have met with a couple of realtors, and they’re considering at developing the R-F-P. “What we’re looking at doing is create a request for proposal for the Land Bank to employ a listing agent, which would basically be a real estate firm, and they would be the ones that actually do the marketing of the lots. There would be a fee to purchase the lot which would be split between the listing agent and the realtor that is buying the property.” Landes said they would do the leg work. The city staff does not have the time to do all of that.

Landes added it needs to be done now so by spring builders can hopefully begin building again the lots can begin moving.

Proposals on the idea will be brought to the next Land Bank Board meeting.