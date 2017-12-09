JCPD Reports 26 Arrests During 24-Hour Period

The Junction City Police Department tour log report released Saturday morning contained 26 arrests for the previous 24-hour period.

They ranged from a number of arrests for alleged probation violations to one case involving the arrest of Jesus A. Escarcega, Junction City, on suspicion of Aggravated Domestic Battery and Intimidation of a Witness. That arrest was reported at 719 West 13th Street at 9:53 p.m. on Friday.

The Police Department also reported that officers responded to an unattended death early Friday morning in the 900 block of Whitetail Court.