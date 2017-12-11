JC Post

School Board to Consider Land Site for New High School

The Devin Center, site of the Monday Board of Education meeting

There is one agenda item for the Geary USD 475 Board of Education when they meet in a public special session at 5 p.m. Monday at the Devin Center.  The Board will consider acquisition of land for a new Junction City High School.

The Chief Operations Officer for the school district, David Wild, will present the pros and cons for each of the four parcels of land under consideration. Troy Hertel, Vice President at Schaefer Johnson Cox and Frey, Leon Osbourn, President of Kaw Valley Engineering and Bill Wilson, a local appraiser, have been asked to be present to answer any questions.

The Board could make a motion on the specific parcel of land to purchase for the new high school, but that would be up to the BOE at their meeting on Monday.

According to agenda support information released on the school district’s website the four areas considered as a potential option for the location of a new school include:

–The Gfellar site,  which is bounded on the north by Rucker Road. There could be access to this location by way of US 77 and Rucker Road or by K-18 and Munson Road

–The Horizon site, which has Strauss Boulevard running through it and on the south end the property runs near I-70. There would be access from US 77 or Lacy Drive to Spring Valley Road to Strauss Boulevard

–The North Munson site which is across K-18 northwest of the current City Middle School. There would be access to a new high school at that location via K-18.

–The South Munson site which is south of K-18 and west of the City Middle School. There would be access from K-18.

For both the North and South Munson sites one of the site access considerations would involve discussions about a roundabout at K-18 at Karns Road. For the South Munson location another consideration would be to extend Karns Road to the south.

All four of the potential locations would have numerous other considerations to be reviewed including site utilities, proximity, drainage / flood plain, grading, topography, visibility and site limitations.

Voters approved a bond issue for the new high school on November 7th. The entire project would be funded through a combination of state aid and federal heavy impact aid received by USD 475. District officials have made it clear there would be no increase in the local property tax levy.

    Looks to be the best site is Strauss Blvd. Access to interstate is better than the rest. Much easier for visitors to find and access to industrial size facilities as well as a four lane street already built. The other sites are too hard to find for out of town visitors and infrastructure requirements are much more in these locations. The common sense decision would be Strauss Blvd. but we are dealing with the school board, so anything could happen.

    • JC Proud

      So if they go with your desire, what are the chances land bank lots would get developed versus one of the other properties which happens to be in the immediate vicinity of the existing middle school?

      • dirtybeaver

        New houses would still probably sell but Junction already has a surplus of houses. We should not be building more. There are so many already for sale.

        • Ed Smith

          Seems dirtybeaver is on to something. Look at ZILLOW’s web
          site using Junction City’s zip code. There are over 450 houses listed for sale
          and a sizable number are foreclosures. For some reason the belief that building
          this new high school on the West side of town is going to be the magic bullet
          that will have folks moving here in droves. The facts that the town carries a
          ton of debt, has a sizable chunk of its mil eaten up paying down debt, utility
          rates that constantly rise and a lack of jobs that pay well enough to support
          mortgages for houses seem to have no bearing on potential population increases.
          It is simple. The school is a tax-eating enterprise. No new jobs and jobs
          paying only minimum wage = no significant population influx.

    • dirtybeaver

      I think the other sites would be easier. Take 77 to highway 18 and go West. If you build in Strauss they have to turn left on Lacy then right on spring valley and left again on Strauss.