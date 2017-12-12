Adults who stutter are needed for an eye-tracking study at K-State

MANHATTAN—Adults who stutter are sought for a study examining the eye movements of people who do and do not stutter. Participants who stutter should be 18 or older, a native English speaker, and be free from any speech, language, or neurological disorders (other than stuttering).

The study will take place on campus (free parking available) and last approximately 1.5 hours. Individuals who qualify will receive $20 for participation. This study has been reviewed by the Kansas State University Institutional Review Board and received approval # 8512.

Please contact principle investigator, Kristin Pelczarski, Ph.D., for more information at kpelczar@ksu.edu or 785-532-2090.