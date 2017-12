BOE Selects Land Tract for New Junction City High School

THE GEARY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT HAS SELECTED PROPERTY TO PURCHASE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW JUNCTION CITY HIGH SCHOOL. THE LAND TRACT IS COMMONLY REFERRED TO IN RECENT DISCUSSIONS AS MUNSON NORTH K-18.

THE TRACT OF LAND SPANNING ABOUT 150 ACRES WILL BE PURCHASED BY THE USE OF EMINENT DOMAIN.

THE MUNSON NORTH K-18 SITE WAS ONE OF FOUR BEING CONSIDERED BY THE BOARD OF EDUCATION, ALL WEST OF JUNCTION CITY.

WE WILL HAVE MORE ON THIS STORY IN 1420 KJCK 1ST NEWS AT 7 A.M. WITH SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT FERRELL MILLER LIVE IN OUR STUDIO.

