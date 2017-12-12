Kansas man jailed for alleged DUI a fourth time

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged driving under the influence. It would be his fourth conviction.

Just after 3p.m. Monday, deputies booked Jarod Paul Clark, 34, Salina, for DUI, according to the Saline County Jail booking report.

In addition to DUI, Clark has previous convictions for drugs, theft, aggravated battery, flee-attempt to elude law enforcement, robbery, driving while suspended, criminal damage to property and more, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Authorities in Salina last arrested him for DUI in October 2016. He was also arrested for a probation violation and alleged domestic battery in 2015 and contempt of court in 2014, according to the Saline County booking report.