Police ask for help to locate Kansas rape, kidnapping suspect

FINNEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged rape, aggravated kidnapping and asking the public to help locate her.

Police say 29-year-old Ashley Nicole Perez is 5-foot-6, has black hair and weighs approximately 145 pounds. She has prominent tattoos. “Lips Melinda” on her neck. “Smile now or cry later” on her right forearm and “Garden City’ on her left hand. She was driving a red, 200 Chevy Cavalier.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Garden City Police Department (620) 276-1300, If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers (620) 275-7807, or text your tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP and your tip to Tip411 (847411).