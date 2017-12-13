Police recover bear stolen from Russell Stover factory

DICKINSON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities and others in Dickinson County have been investigating a burglary since November of last year and have good news.

The Russell Stover Candies bear taken during the overnight hours of November 4th, 2016 from in front of their factory in Abilene is back.

Police reported on social media Wednesday morning they recovered the bear. They did not released additional details.

——–

DICKINSON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Dickinson County are investigating a burglary and asking the public for help.

During the overnight hours of November 4th, unknown suspects stole the beloved Russell Stover Candies bear from in front of their factory in Abilene, according to Abilene police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dickinson County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-5DK-TIPS.