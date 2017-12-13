School Board selects site for new Junction City High School

The Geary Unified School District has identified a 150-acre site it would like to purchase as the site for the new Junction City High School. Called the North Munson Property, it was one of four sites considered by the board during qualitative assessment presentations at a public meeting at the Devin Center Monday night.

A motion approved by the board calls for the property to be purchased through the use of eminent domain.

Favorable site attriutions include direct access to k-18; connection of gas, water, sewer and power are at the property line; and a housing development is adjacent to the property.

It is anticipated a detention pond will be required on the east side and grading will be normal. The new high school will be visible on K-18.

Challenges listed in the report included upgrade to Munson Road along the west side; and a gas line runs through the south side of the site.

Voters have approved the bond referendum approving construction of the new high school at a cost not to exceed $105 (M) million dollars.