School Board to Consider Land Survey

The Geary USD 475 Board of Education will meet in special session at 5 p.m. Monday at the Devin Center to consider a Land Survey for the target site for a new Junction City High School.

According to the agenda published on the school district website the purpose of the meeting is to receive the survey information from Kaw Valley Engineering related to the North Munson property for the new JCHS, and to move forward with the eminent domain process on the property.

The site is located west of Junction City. One week ago the Board of Education decided to move forward with a new high school at that location, but acquisition of the land has not occurred.

In their meeting Monday the Board could consider a motion to approve the survey of land and a resolution.