School Board to Consider Land Survey

The Geary USD 475 Board of Education will meet in special session at 5 p.m. Monday at the Devin Center to consider a Land Survey for the target site for a new Junction City High School.

According to the agenda published on the school district website the purpose of the meeting is to receive the survey information from Kaw Valley Engineering related to the North Munson property for the new JCHS, and to move forward with the eminent domain process on the property.

The site is located west of Junction City. One week ago the Board of Education decided to move forward with a new high school at that location, but acquisition of the land has not occurred.

In their meeting Monday the Board could consider a motion to approve the survey of land and a resolution.

  • delmar

    The absence of common sense in our elected officials is disturbing. It is so disappointing that not one member of the school board has the backbone to stand up for the what is right. And what is right is to force the leaders of the school district to prove that their decisions have what’s best for the community as their goals.

    • taxed2death

      Please explain that statement. Why do you not believe the school board members have no backbone ?

      • JCRULES

        Oh yes, please explain…

        • John

          Delmar won’t explain. He talks out his ASS most of the time because his MOUTH knows better.

          • JCRULES

            HAHA

      • delmar

        Not one member of the school board spoke up against this charade the entire time. Not one ever asked any hard questions. Not one ever reached out to anyone asking hard questions.
        This is a school board that is nothing more than a rubber stamp to the same relatively few who got us into the debt mess we’re in. This is a school board that censors comments and questions, or requires silence from any who attend a meeting.
        And now Anwar is speaking up with concerns that have been voiced from the beginning? Too little, too late.
        That’s what I call spineless.

        • ksumom22

          Dr. Khoury was skeptical from the very beginning of this project. He was asking the hard questions then and getting shut down by the rest of the board.

          • delmar

            Seems like he wanted to drop 80 million instead of 105 million. Sounds like he wasn’t too worried. And didn’t he make a motion to pay Munson the asking price?

        • JC Resident

          I would call worthless!

    • ksumom22

      I think Dr. Khoury does a pretty good job. He actually reads everything given to him and questions everything.

      I just thought of something: Have we been approved by the State of Kansas yet? I remember seeing something about the Heavy Impact funds, but I didn’t see anything about SOK funding. Isn’t it strange they’re about to break ground (at least in their own minds) and they don’t have the procured funding or land?

      • JC Resident

        Why do you think the rest of them are jumping ship!They know what’s going to happen. The ones that stayed are the problem in the first place!

  • JC Resident

    This school board seems to think that with a wave of a wand all will fall into place. Completely uninformed, the only one that has common sense is Dr. Anwar Khoury. He is NOT afraid to vote no these current issues. The rest of them are clueless. Everyone in Junction City is going to watch this debacle crash down on us and taxes will soar! The leaders of the School District tell the School Board what to do!

  • ksumom22

    I wonder if they’ve even talked to the Munsons yet. Last I heard they weren’t interested in selling. (Maybe that’s why they want to do emanate domain? )

    • dirtybeaver

      I had also heard from another land owner who was mentioned and he never had any contact with anybody about selling or buying. They are just going to to do what they want. Hopefully this will get tangled up in the courts for a while but it wil only delay the inevitable.

      • JCRULES

        Exactly so why does it matter? Why do you keep commenting on the new school post if it’s inevitabe?

        • dirtybeaver

          Freedom of speech. Believe it or not people are allowed to have different opinions and free to express them.

          • JCRULES

            I understand that. But it doesn’t mean that you have to post your opinions in a downgrading way towards the city… believe it or not you don’t have to use your freedom of speech on all of the posts

      • JC Resident

        The cost will continue to go up, taxpayers will be over burdened. More houses will go into default.

    • HeadlessHorseman

      I would like to Mr Munson build a hog or chicken operation on his land to the South.

  • Patricia D. Webb

    Robbing someone of their land for the good of a community that is already skeptical is wrong. There is land that the banks are holding due to the over purchase of land to overbuild homes that will never be filled. Go after that property and release some of the obligations of the bank. The leadership of this town is made up of a bunch of crooks all they do is Rob people to line their own pockets. It does not surprise me that David Wild is heading up this little shell game. Once a crook always a crook.

    • JC Resident

      All true once again!

    • JC Football

      Agreed Same Engineer/ Surveyor as was involved in all the vacate lots westside of the City. What a bunch of crooks !!!!

    • Elizabeth Barnes

      David Wild is a very honest, real down to earth man….Not a crook I promise you…

  • JRR

    I see both sides of this issue voice their opinions on here. Both have the right to express themselves and both have valid arguments. But those who support the high school seem to think that those who are opposed are just uninformed or crazy. I feel like this same conversation occurred over a decade ago when they built all the roads and lots that are still empty today and will continue to be for who knows how long. Those who don’t mind spending 200-250 million dollars of other people’s money were all about it…saying there was nothing to worry about…it will help the community…yada yada. Here we are again…spending over 100 million dollars. It will be interesting to see where we are in 5 to 10 years.

    The truth of the matter is people have EVERY right to oppose this and be worried, especially based on the history of past events in JC. The onus was on those who supported it to convince those who weren’t. I guess that came down to 3,300 people voting and I wouldn’t call it a landslide. I hope it all works out and our taxes won’t go up to account for “unforeseen” issues. I’m amazed that a high school costs over 100 million, but what happens when the cost balloons to over 125 or 150 million? That happens regularly with large projects. Or what if one of the funding sources gets nixed?

    I will be selling my house and moving at some point. I can’t stay in a town that is so eager to spend so much money when in reality they have little to offer. And I mean that respectfully. I just don’t see this going as smoothly as people think it will.

    • dirtybeaver

      Very well said.

    • JC Resident

      Everything you said is exactly correct. Good luck selling your home. Over 400 on the market not and they are not selling.

      • JRR

        Luckily I have a diamond in the rough.

    • JCRULES

      i understand your point of view. but you have to understand that this new high school was going to happen, whether its now or in 10 years when we really need a new high school. the only difference between now and in 10 years is that now we have the money coming in from fort riley. so the two options were 1. either the new high school Now with the money from fort riley or wait or the other option was to wait 10 years when you didn’t get to vote and it just happend without the money to raise our taxes even more.

      • delmar

        Untrue. We had more options than a new school west of town.

      • JRR

        You can’t accurately predict what funding sources will be available in 10 years. You also can’t predict what kind of financial shape JC will be in. Maybe the town will bounce back…but I doubt building a new high school is going to do that. I’m hoping for the best, but what I do know is that 40% of our property taxes each year go to the debt….that is ridiculous. Decreases in the debt will not happen until 2024 and major relief of the debt not until 2031. This is from the City’s 2018 Budget Guide with the first major section titled “Junction City’s Financial Health Faces Serious Challenges in the Years Ahead.” They also state that “without the extension of the sales tax in 2020, property taxes could easily go up by 20 mills in the 2021 budget.”

        Building this school is going to get us some “free” money (not really free…we all pay for it somehow). But what kind of risk are we assuming? If anything was learned from the housing debacle, it was that things can definitely go wrong. If anything else happens to City in terms of financial screw ups, you are going to start seeing the population decrease, tax revenue go down, quality of services go down more, more infrastructure crumbling. Any business that would have considered moving or building here…no longer. More military families will choose to live on base or in Manhattan and attend school there.

        If you want to make predictions, then I will too. I think the probability of Junction City declaring bankruptcy in the future went up with this decision. Maybe in 5 years…maybe 15 or 20. We assumed more debt risk when our credit cards are already maxed out. The outlook for economic development and revenue growth doesn’t look any better than it did years ago. I would have preferred they wait another 10 years just to be safe…because at this point, that is what this city needs to do unfortunately. Not saying we don’t need a new high school. I’m sure we do. But we also need to clean up our finances and doing that first seems like a better idea to me.

        • Elizabeth Barnes

          Yes you can Perdict what shape it willbe in…Worse

        • local

          Thankfully the legislature has put a cap on the county and city mil increase at no more than the CPI so no 20 mil increase here (the old limit was 6 per year). That is why neither had a mil increase, forced savings. They need to do the same for the school district they have 8 mil per year authority.

    • Elizabeth Barnes

      Your right…don’t needed….kids could go to the quick Sal 4 lunch and McDonald’s..but now they willbe so far out hollering that they wish for to be in town….waste of money on a new high school

  • SJE

    Nobody knew eminent domain would be considered prior to the vote. This is very wrong and an example of the school district not being up front. 1,887 votes should not be sufficient to take a person’s land away.

    • JC Resident

      This School Board is going to get us all in trouble! Time will tell, and we will see once again TAXPAYERS left holding the bag!

  • JC Football

    Have to love Same Engineer/ Surveyor as the City had 10 plus years ago with so so many of the Specials and now vacate lots on the Westside of the City. Is this by coincidence one might ask and wonder ? I would have to say not. Here we go again feeding the Feeding Sucker Fish feeding off the community and helping run us into 10’s of Millions of Dollars in debt !!!!!!

  • Heisenberg

    It’s been said that the current high school sits on +/- 30 acres. If so, the one question I have is, why are they looking to acquire over 3x that much land? It doesn’t make sense. Why such a large footprint?