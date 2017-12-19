Army Reports Death of ‘Devil’ Brigade Soldier in Junction City

The 1st Infantry Division Public Affairs office has announced that a 1st Infantry Division Soldier was found dead in his residence in Junction City, Kansas, Dec. 16.

Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Johnson, an artillery mechanic with Battery F, 1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Inf. Div., was found unresponsive in his home by a friend who called 911. Johnson was pronounced dead by the first responders. The Junction City

Police Department is investigating Johnson’s death. The JCPD confirmed that no suspicious activity has been found and no foul play is suspected in this case. They are still awaiting the results of an autopsy.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our great teammate, Sgt. 1st Class Johnson,” said Lt. Col. Richard J. Ikena Jr., commander of the 1st Bn., 5th FA Regt. “Our team is rallying to support Sgt. 1st Class Johnson’s family, teammates and friends through these challenging times.”

Johnson joined the Army in April 1993 and arrived at Fort Riley in September 2014. He was 46 years old.

Johnson’s home of record is Sumter, South Carolina. His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Presidential Unit Citation Award, Meritorious Unit Award, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal Campaign Star, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, NATO Medal, Certificate of Achievement, Driver & Mechanic Badge, Driver and Mechanic with Driver – Wheeled Vehicles and Driver and Mechanic Badge with Driver –

Tracked Vehicles.

Johnson deployed to South Korea in 1998; Kuwait in 2002; Iraq in 2003, 2007 and 2010; and again to South Korea in 2016.