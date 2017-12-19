JC Post

Army Reports Death of ‘Devil’ Brigade Soldier in Junction City

SFC Kevin Johnson

The 1st Infantry Division Public Affairs office has announced that a 1st Infantry Division Soldier was found dead in his residence in Junction City, Kansas, Dec. 16.

Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Johnson, an artillery mechanic with Battery F, 1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Inf. Div., was found unresponsive in his home by a friend who called 911. Johnson was pronounced dead by the first responders. The Junction City
Police Department is investigating Johnson’s death. The JCPD confirmed that no suspicious activity has been found and no foul play is suspected in this case. They are still awaiting the results of an autopsy.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our great teammate, Sgt. 1st Class Johnson,” said Lt. Col. Richard J. Ikena Jr., commander of the 1st Bn., 5th FA Regt. “Our team is rallying to support Sgt. 1st Class Johnson’s family, teammates and friends through these challenging times.”

Johnson joined the Army in April 1993 and arrived at Fort Riley in September 2014. He was 46 years old.

Johnson’s home of record is Sumter, South Carolina. His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Presidential Unit Citation Award, Meritorious Unit Award, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal Campaign Star, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, NATO Medal, Certificate of Achievement, Driver & Mechanic Badge, Driver and Mechanic with Driver – Wheeled Vehicles and Driver and Mechanic Badge with Driver –
Tracked Vehicles.

Johnson deployed to South Korea in 1998; Kuwait in 2002; Iraq in 2003, 2007 and 2010; and again to South Korea in 2016.

  • ksumom22

    I thought the Pentagon was looking into all of these deaths. What happened? Is there any action on their side. Come on, DC!! Our soldiers are dying here in Kansas!!

    • dirtybeaver

      How many has this been now in the past year or so? I’ve lost track

      • ksumom22

        I think I stopped counting at 15. This has to stop! There is a problem. Our soldiers are dying. If they expect to send our children over to fight their fights, then they’d better damn well take care of them when they get home!

  • taxed2death

    They said there was no foul play. Could have just passed away. Kansas isn’t the only place soldiers are dying.

    • ksumom22

      I know. But it is more prevalent in military towns. I don’t think it was natural causes. Something is going on, either with this unit or the Army in general.

  • xmilspse

    Being an ex military spouse of a senior NCO of almost 26 years I’ve seen quite a lot in my life time being part of the military. 1/5 FA Hamilton’s own was a unit we were part of for many years. My intuition tells me that the higher command needs some investigation……..so many deaths with this pacific unit.