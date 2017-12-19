Rural Firefighters Honored

The Geary County Rural Fire Department has honored Adam Shamburg as the Firefighter of the Year for 2017 for his commitment to the department. Shamburg has been with the Rural Fire Department of three years, and is based with the Humboldt Creek and Barr Road Fire Stations.

Rural Fire Chief Garry Berges said a new award was presented this year. Rick Parsons was presented with the Deputy Sheriff / Firefighter of the Year for 2017. Sheriff’s Department deputies are also firefighters for Geary County and assist at county fires. Deputy Parsons has shown a commitment to the fire department over the years and can be seen assisting at fires even when off duty.

Approximately 85 firefighters, deputies and their families were in attendance at the annual Firefighter Appreciation Supper this past Sunday.