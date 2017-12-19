School Board Approves Land Survey

The Geary USD 475 Board of Education has approved the land survey for the site targeted for a new Junction City High School. The location, known as the North Munson Property, is just west of the city.

In session on Monday the BOE adopted the resolution which contains the specific legal description set forth on the survey. The next step will be the eminent domain process, explained school district attorney Mark Edwards. “After the Board last week approved the actual taking by condemnation of the particular tract in question, it was necessary to have a legal survey done by a licensed surveyor, and Kaw Valley Engineering has now completed that survey.”

The resolution authorizes the Board to proceed to file an action in District Court as part of the next phase of the process. Edwards stated, “The land owner will be notified, the petition will be filed, at that point in time the court will appoint some disinterested land owners to set a value and then that report will be filed with the Court. And then we will at that point in time determine what the value is, the fair market value of the land.”

Edwards explained that depending on the value the BOE would pay the funds into court and the process completed if the land owner also agrees. If the appraised value is not accepted a trial could be held where the parties could present evidence to the Court on what they feel is the fair market value of the property.