The ribbon cutting ceremony for the Lieutenant General Richard J. Seitz VA Clinic in Junction City has been set for […]
Local
VA Clinic Making Progress, Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Scheduled for April
Topeka Symphony Orchestra – Sunday at C.L. Hoover Opera House
The Topeka Symphony Orchestra will perform at the C.L. Hoover Opera House in Junction City on Sunday, January 22nd at […]
Two Arrested in Connection with Alleged Identity Theft
The Junction City Police Department reports the arrest of 19 year old Jada P. Barnett, Junction City, on requested charges […]
Flu Activity on the Rise
Reports of Influenza A are increasing through-out the state of Kansas. There has also been a rise in flu-like illnesses […]
Let the Countdown Begin…
The K-18 overpass bridge over US Highway 77 in Junction City is set to be imploded tonight. Fire Chief Terry Johnson […]
United Way Accepting Letters of Intent for 2018 Funding
The Junction City/Geary County United way is now accepting letters of intent for 2018 funding from viable 501 (c) 3 […]
Fort Riley Tax Center Open: Free Tax Services for Soldiers, Families, Retirees
Fort Riley, January 20, 2017 – Fort Riley and 1st Infantry Division leaders officially opened the Tax Center Jan. 19. […]
Geary County Friday Booking Photos
All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Courtesy Photos. […]
Junction City Juvenile Suspected of Identity Theft
The Junction City Police Department reports the arrest a juvenile on the requested charges of eight counts of Criminal use […]
Ladies Night Out, Sponsored by GCH
Geary Community Hospital is sponsoring a Ladies Night Out on Tuesday, February 21st at the Courtyard by Marriott in Junction City. […]
News
Kan. man held on $250K bond in July shooting death
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man in connection with a shooting death last summer in Kansas […]
Voting rights advocates seek to rein in Kansas election laws
ROXANA HEGEMAN, Associated Press WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers are expected to debate aspects of the state’s election laws […]
Women’s march protests in Kansas, worldwide
WASHINGTON (AP) — A day after anarchists created chaos, thousands of women descended upon Washington for what is a more […]
Settlement reached in Kansas pipeline rupture
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A subsidiary of Magellan Midstream Partners will complete $16 million in upgrades to pipelines and pay […]
Kan. man jailed for alleged attempted murder after car accident
SALINA – Law enforcement authorities in Salina are investigating a suspect on attempted murder charges after a Friday automobile accident. […]
Prosecutor: Death penalty possible for Kan. triple-murder suspects
NEWTON, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prosecutor says the death penalty “is on the table” in the case of two […]
Lawmakers Seek Answers After Feds Deny KanCare Extension
BY ANDY MARSO Kansas legislators are seeking answers from the Brownback administration after federal officials denied a one-year extension of […]
Police attempt to identify Kan. attempted robbery suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating an attempted robbery and asking for help to identify […]
Friends hold candlelight vigil for return of missing Kan. woman
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Friends of a missing Kansas women are praying for her safe return. A candlelight vigil for […]
Some GOP lawmakers in Kansas looking to cut school funding
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Some top Republican legislators in Kansas are looking to cut aid to public schools significantly to […]
Sports
Saturday High School Basketball Results
AP-KS–Kansas Prep Scores Saturday’s Scores The Associated Press St. James Academy 73, Tolton Catholic, Mo. 50 Veritas Christian 82, […]
K-State Defeats West Virginia in Men’s Basketball
Final Score: Kansas State 79, 7/8 West Virginia 75 Records: Kansas State 15-4, 4-3 Big 12 // West Virginia […]
BlueJays Improve to 3-7 on the Season With a Win Over Newton
The Junction City Blue Jays defeated the Newton Railers 54-43 in the consolation semi-final round of the Tournament of Champions […]
Junction City Reds Baseball Club Tryouts Jan. 28
The Junction City Reds Baseball Club will host tryouts on Saturday, January 28th at 9:00am. Additional dates will be released […]
St. Xavier Middle School Basketball Scores
St. Xavier Middle School Basketball Scores: Girls and boys middle school both win over Topeka Lutheran on Thursday, Jan. 19th. Girls […]