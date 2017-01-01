Beginning January 1 at noon, hours of operation at the Fort Riley Visitor Control Center will change to 5 a.m. […]
Local
Change in Hours for Fort Riley Visitor Control Center
Library Collecting Caps and Mittens
Cap and Mitten Tree You can give the gift of warmth and donate unused handmade or purchased caps, mittens, gloves, […]
Students Take an Electronic Field Trip to Pearl Harbor
ABILENE, Kan. – December 7, 2016, marked the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and the United States’ […]
Potential Impact of Legislature to be Followed
There are many things the Kansas Legislature could do that could have an impact on the Geary County Sheriff’s Department. […]
Mexican man charged with I-70 bus rape had 19 deportations, removals
ROXANA HEGEMAN, Associated Press WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Records obtained by The Associated Press show that a Mexican national accused […]
AAA Kansas Provides Advice Ahead of New Year’s Eve
To strengthen efforts to protect the public against drunk drivers and reduce alcohol-related traffic deaths, AAAKansas is offering safety advice […]
New Year’s Holiday Sanitation Schedule for City Public Works
There will be no trash / garbage pick-up by the City of Junction City on Monday, January 2, due to […]
Deputies Work Non-injury Accident
The Geary County Sheriff’s Department has reported that Deputies responded to US Highway 77 mike marker 168 for a non-injury […]
Geary County Friday Booking Photos
All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Courtesy Photos. […]
Ribbon Cutting Scheduled for VA Clinic
The ribbon cutting for the new Lt. General Richard Seitz VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Junction City has been […]
News
Kansas man jailed for New Year’s Eve shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating a shooting and have made an arrest. Just after […]
Federal judge halts Obama Admin. transgender health protections
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge has ordered a halt to another Obama administration effort to strengthen transgender rights, […]
Agency: Big increase in number of law enforcement officer licenses revoked
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — An independent state agency has more than quadrupled the number of law enforcement officer’s licenses it […]
Pilot hospitalized after small plane crash near Kansas City
JACKSON COUNTY, MO -Law enforcement and officials from the FAA are investigating the cause of a small plane crash Just […]
2 top GOP lawmakers want quick repeal of Kan. income tax break
JOHN HANNA, AP Political Writer TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Two new Republican leaders in the Kansas Legislature want to move […]
Kansas woman dies after ejected when SUV overturns
DOUGLAS COUNTY – A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 10p.m. on Friday in Douglas County. The Kansas […]
Program Aims To Help The Growing Need For Kansas Elementary Teachers
By Sam Zeff It’s getting harder to fill teaching positions in Kansas, especially in rural and urban districts. In a […]
KHP: 1 dead, 3 hospitalized after 3 vehicle crash
NEOSHO COUNTY – One person died and three injured in an accident just before 3p.m. on Friday in Neosho County. […]
Kan. AG: New Defense Dept. docs shed little light on Guantanamo plans
TOPEKA – As required by a federal court order, the Department of Defense Friday released another round of documents related […]
New conservation farmland transfer policy waives repayment rule
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced a new policy designed to allow farmers to […]
Sports
Mason Leads Kansas to Win Over TCU
Frank Mason the Third scored 22 points and 3rd ranked Kansas won its 12th consecutive game and 26th straight conference […]
Chiefs Update
The Chiefs ruled Justin Houston out for Sunday’s game in San Diego with swelling in his surgically repaired left knee, […]
Clutch Free Throws Help K-State Past Texas, 65-62
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State knocked down 9-of-10 free throws in the final minute to hold off a furious […]
Baylor Rolls Past Kansas State in Women’s Basketball
Kalani Brown had 22 points and 12 rebounds to help No. 3 Baylor open Big 12 Conference play Thursday night […]
K-State to Open Big 12 Play Against Texas
GAME 13 TEXAS (6-6, 0-0 Big 12) AT KANSAS STATE (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) Friday, December 30, 2016 7 p.m. Bramlage Coliseum (12,528) […]