Abilene, KS – In the early 1870s, Abilene, KS, was the top cattle town in American. Cowboys drove thousands of […]
Local
Abilene, KS Honored as Top Ten True Western Town by “True West” Magazine!
Geary County Monday Booking Photos
All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Courtesy Photos. […]
Junction City woman hospitalized after SUV rolls on I-70
WABAUNSEE COUNTY – A Junction City woman was injured in an accident just after 9:30 a.m. on Monday in Wabaunsee […]
Deputies Work Non-Injury Accident Monday Morning
The Geary County Sheriff’s Department has reported that Deputies responded to Old-77 Highway and Estes Road for a non-injury accident […]
Sheriff: Fort Riley bomb squad detonates reported explosive device
DICKINSON COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities in Dickinson County are investigating a reported explosive device found over the weekend. Just after […]
Blue Battalion Drill Team Opens 2017 Schedule
The Blue Jay Battalion Drill Team participated in their first drill meet of the season last Saturday at Leavenworth High […]
County Elected Officials to Take Oath of Office
Geary County officials who were elected to new terms will take the oath of office on Monday ( January 9 […]
Florence Whitebread Honored for Her Service
Friends, family, and Geary County officials were present to honor outgoing county commissioner Florence Whitebread Friday afternoon at the Geary […]
‘The Best Time to be in Law Enforcement’
The last few years have been a difficult time for law enforcement across the nation. You’ve seen the headlines – Excessive […]
USD 475: January 9th – 14th
The Geary County USD 475 Board of Education will meet on Monday, January 9th at the Mary E. Devin Center […]
News
Delay Expected For Kansas Juvenile Justice Reforms
By ANDY MARSO As they gavel in Monday for the 2017 session, Kansas legislators are considering delaying juvenile justice reforms […]
Internal probe of Kansas Guard faults ‘toxic’ leadership
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An internal investigation of the Kansas National Guard has raised alarms about “toxic leadership.” The Topeka […]
New Kansas House panel to work on school funding formula
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the opening day of the Kansas Legislature’s annual session (all times local): Kansas […]
Kansas deputies make arrest, seize $37K in cash after I-70 stop
SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a suspect on drug charges. Just before 1:30 on […]
The Latest: Kansas House leader doesn’t expect proposed budget cuts
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the opening day of the Kansas Legislature’s annual session (all times local): 9:45 […]
Kansas elementary school playground destroyed in fire
SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating a weekend fire at an elementary school. Fire crews […]
Streep takes on Trump at Golden Globes; President-Elect fires back
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is firing back at Meryl Streep, who made the Republican a big […]
Woman in custody, Amber Alert for missing boys cancelled
ENGLEWOOD, CO -Law enforcement officials in Colorado canceled an Amber Alert for two boys who police believe may have been […]
Kan. victim, family object to plea deal for student accused of rape
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A former Haskell Indian Nations University student originally charged with raping a fellow student will serve […]
Kan. woman to star in DIY Network show; production begins this month
LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City woman has snared her own home improvement TV show, co-starring her father. […]
Sports
K-State’s Walker Named Freshman All-American by FWAA
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Following a season in which he recorded 11.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, Kansas State defensive […]
Saint Xavier Basketball Results
The Saint Xavier high school boys basketball team improved to 6-1 with a 57-46 victory over Northfield on Friday night. […]
Another Balanced Effort Guides K-State Past Oklahoma, 75-64
MANHATTAN, Kan. – A dominant first-half performance paired with five players scoring in double figures led Kansas State to a […]
Seaman Basketball Teams Defeat Junction City
Led by 25 points from Tanyon Schafer the Seaman Vikings rolled to a 61-44 victory over the Junction City Blue […]
Friday Night High School Basketball Scores
KS–Kansas Prep Scores Friday’s Scores The Associated Press Abilene 52, Marysville 45 Andale 72, Mulvane 33 Andover 60, Maize South […]