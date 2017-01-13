–Chapman USD 473 will not be in session Monday. Classes were cancelled for the day due to predicted deteriorating road […]
Local
Monday Cancellations
Storm Update
The rough estimate for total ice fall in the Geary County area is in the 25-hundredths to 30-hundredths of an […]
Sanitation Schedule for MLK Holiday
There will be no trash/garbage pick-up by the City of Junction City on Monday, January 16th due to the Martin […]
JCPD Update
As of 7:15 a.m. Sunday no overnight or early morning accidents have been reported by the Junction City police dispatch. […]
Ice Storm Warning
…ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST SUNDAY NIGHT… . .SUNDAY…FREEZING RAIN. ICE ACCUMULATION AROUND ONE QUARTER OF AN […]
Blood Drive — Day Two Collection
The Red Cross blood drive on Friday in Junction City resulted in a collection of 42 units, four shy of […]
Two Arrested – One Person Injured Following Disturbance
Junction City Police officers responded to 1038 Grant Avenue. the Veterans Motorcycle Club, at 12:51 a.m. Saturday in response to […]
Rural Firefighters Respond to Blaze in Dickinson County
Geary County Rural Fire Chief Garry Berges reported that firefighters from that department responded to a blaze near K-18 Highway […]
JCPD Report
During the day tour of duty during the 24 hour period on January 12th, 2017 the JCPD responded to 45 […]
Ice Storm Heaviest Impact Projected Late Saturday/Sunday Morning
Local emergency personnel participated in a webinar with the National Weather Service Friday afternoon in Junction City. Geary County Emergency […]
News
Crews respond to house fire on icy, rural Kansas roads
RENO COUNTY – Fire officials are working to determine the cause of a Monday morning house fire in rural Reno […]
Firefighters rescue cow stuck in swimming pool
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Think it’s hard for firefighters to rescue a cat in a tree? Try a cow in […]
Kansas ice storm responsible for hundreds without electricity
EDWARDS COUNTY – Thousands of residents in southwest Kansas are without electricity due to the weekend ice storm. Victory electric […]
Sheriff investigating series of Kansas ATV thefts
GRAY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Gray County are investigating a report of another ATV stolen in a rural […]
Suspect in custody after SW Kansas chase
FORD COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Ford County arrested a suspect after a high-speed chase. Just after 11 p.m. […]
Report: Election officials threw out thousands of Kan. ballots
ROXANA HEGEMAN, Associated Press WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas election officials threw out thousands of ballots cast in November, mostly […]
2 Kansas lawmakers seek to undo campus concealed carry law
ALLISON KITE, Associated Press TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A few Kansas lawmakers are seeking to undo a law that will […]
The Latest: Kansas deals with icy weather, accidents
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on ice storms in the central U.S. (all times local): 11:25 a.m. A […]
KC man indicted for attempted sex trafficking of 12-year-old girl
KANSAS CITY- A Kansas City man was indicted by a federal grand jury today for the attempted sex trafficking of […]
KHP: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after SUV rollover crash
SEWARD COUNTY –One person died and two others were injured in an accident just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday in […]
Sports
Chiefs Fall to Steelers in AFC Playoffs
Pittsburgh’s Chris Boswell set an NFL postseason record with six field goals and the Steelers eliminated the Kansas City Chiefs 18-16 to […]
Kansas Holds Off Oklahoma State
Frank Mason III scored 22 points, freshman Josh Jackson added 20 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 2 Kansas held […]
K-State Defeat Oklahoma State in Stillwater
Breanna Lewis scored 15 points, Eternati Willock had her first career double-double and No. 25 Kansas State defeated Oklahoma State […]
1/1 Baylor Rallies Past Kansas State 77-68
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Baylor junior guard Manu Lecomte scored 18 of his game-high 26 points in the second half, […]
Blue Jay Wrestlers Competed in Day one of Newton Tournament of Champions
The Junction City Blue Jays were in 18th place out of 24 teams in the Newton Tournament of Champions after […]