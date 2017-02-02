Geary County 4-H members were busy Saturday morning competing in the annual Geary County 4-H Day at the First Presbyterian […]
Geary County 4-H Club Day Results
Legislators Urge Timely Action on Possible New Junction City High School Project
Move forward now on a possible new Junction City High School project. That was a message from state legislators during […]
Combination of Rescission Bill and Tax Package to be Introduced in the Kansas Senate
As the Kansas Senate works to develop a structurally balanced budget for the state there will be hearings beginning Monday […]
Topeka Woman Sentenced for Sex Trafficking of 17-Year-Old
TOPEKA, KAN. – A Topeka woman was sentenced Friday to 34 months in federal prison for the sex trafficking […]
‘Time to Bond Helps the Healing Process’; Delivering Change Gifts CuddleCot to GCH
According to the CDC, approximately 24,000 babies each year are stillborn in the United States. While that is less than […]
“We don’t think it can be done” – KSU President on $15,000 Bachelor’s Degree
State universities are working to create a $15,000 tuition price tag for in-state students. GOP Governor Sam Brownback is challenging […]
Geary County Friday Booking Photos
All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Courtesy Photos. […]
Sen. Moran Statement Following Meeting with Education Secretary Nominee Betsy DeVos
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) met with Betsy DeVos, nominee for Secretary of Education, in his Washington, D.C. […]
Combined Arms-Live Fire Exercise Friday at Fort Riley
“Big Red One” Soldiers from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team will conduct a combined-arms live fire exercise Friday on […]
Academics are the Reason We Have School
The Executive Director of the Kansas State High School Activities Association delivered a clear message to the Junction City High […]
Kansas child safety seat supporters want others to join movement
By Madison Coker KU Statehouse Wire Service TOPEKA — Child safety advocates gathered in the House Judiciary Committee meeting last […]
Deputies investigate explosive device; Kan. bomb squad called
OTTAWA COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Ottawa County are investigating suspects in connection with improvised explosive devices found at […]
Kansas’ regents chief presses for restored education funding
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Restoring state funding for higher education is a structural way to keep college costs down for […]
Kan. man sentenced for using credit card he stole in the mail
RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man who entered guilty pleas as charged for drug distribution and theft was sentenced Friday […]
Medicine By Monthly Fee Expanding In Kansas: Is KanCare Next?
By ANDY MARSO Dr. Damon Heybrock’s office doesn’t look like a traditional medical clinic. Heybrock finished converting a two-story row […]
2 Kansas men hospitalized after Volkswagen rolls
SEWARD COUNTY –Two Kansas men were injured in an accident just after 11:45p.m. on Saturday in Seward County. The Kansas […]
Former Kan. youth center worker guilty of sex crime with teen
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A former worker at a youth center on Kansas’ Fort Leavenworth faces sentencing next month after […]
Kansas man charged with deadly shooting, child endangerment
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man is accused of fatally shooting a man and wounding a woman in an […]
Kansas man jailed after brutal stabbing
RENO COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Reno County are investigating a suspect in connection with a Saturday stabbing at […]
Kansas man hospitalized after SUV rear-ends semi
. KINGMAN COUNTY – A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 2:30p.m. on Saturday in Kingman County. […]
Blue Jays Win in Overtime!
Emporia rallied from a big deficit to take the lead over the Junction City Blue Jays late in their boys […]
Iowa State Rallies to Defeat Kansas
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Deonte Burton hit seven 3-pointers and scored 29 points, Monte Morris added 25 and Iowa State […]
K-State Gives Baylor First Home Loss of Season
WACO, Texas (AP) — Kamau Stokes scored 15 points and Kansas State held off a late rally to hand No. […]
Highland Park Boys Roll Past Junction City; Lady Jays Win
The Highland Park Scots ( 8-6 ) jumped out to a 16-6 first quarter lead enroute to a 62-45 boys […]
Kansas High School Basketball Results
AP-KS–Kansas Prep Scores Friday’s Scores The Associated Press Andale 54, Buhler 47 Atchison 70, KC Wyandotte 57 Attica 72, […]