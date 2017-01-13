JC Post

Junction City's Online News Hub

Local

Monday Cancellations

–Chapman USD 473 will not be in session Monday. Classes were cancelled for the day due to predicted deteriorating road […]

Storm Update

The rough estimate for total ice fall in the Geary County area is in the 25-hundredths to 30-hundredths of an […]

JCPD Update

As of 7:15 a.m. Sunday no overnight or early morning accidents have been reported by the Junction City police dispatch. […]

Ice Storm Warning

…ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST SUNDAY NIGHT… . .SUNDAY…FREEZING RAIN. ICE ACCUMULATION AROUND ONE QUARTER OF AN […]

JCPD Report

During the day tour of duty during the 24 hour period on January 12th, 2017 the JCPD responded to 45 […]

More Local News

News

More Area News

Sports

More Sports