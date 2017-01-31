Manhattan, KS, February 1, 2017 – Farzaneh Ziaee, Physics Graduate Student, is currently in Tehran, Iran, working on an experiment related […]
Local
KSU Grad Student Drops Classes due to Travel Restrictions
Angela Davis to Present Black History Month Keynote Address at KSU
Manhattan, KS – The K-State Black Student Union will host civil rights activist and educator Angela Davis for the annual […]
Grand Army of the Republic Arch Listed on National Registry
Junction City, Kansas is now on the map – both literally and figuratively, thanks to the efforts of the Junction […]
January Weather Summary
The weather for January can be summed up in three words: warm, wet, and snow-less. Well, nearly snow-less to be […]
Geary County Wednesday Booking Photos
All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Courtesy Photos. […]
UPDATE: Junction City woman dead after head-on crash
MARION COUNTY – Two people died in an accident just after 11p.m. on Monday in Marion County. The Kansas Highway […]
Ferret has successful pacemaker surgery at K-State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A ferret is recovering at home after receiving a heart pacemaker during a rare surgery at […]
JCHS to Host Career Cluster Showcase
Junction City High School will host a Career Cluster Showcase on Thursday, February 9th. The event will run from 4:30 […]
Garrison Commander Col. John Lawrence Visits KJCK Studios
Fort Riley has a major economic impact on the Flint Hills region. Garrison Commander Colonel John Lawrence said that the […]
Geary County Maintains ‘A’ Rating by Standard and Poor’s
Geary County Commissioners were updated Monday by bond counsel and finance advisors on the status of County projects and bond […]
News
Police investigate after student brings gun to Kan. middle school
SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating after a student brought a gun to Truesdell Middle […]
Lawmakers debate giving Kan. counties Home Rule protection
By Deanna Ambrose KU Statehouse Wire Service TOPEKA — Kansas counties want more protection to determine their own laws, also […]
Kan. woman arrested on suspicion of theft while pet sitting
By GARRETT SAGER A Hays woman was arrested on suspicion of theft and drug possession following a warrant issued Tuesday. […]
Police: Suspect crashed after Kansas carjacking
SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating a carjacking and searching for a suspect. Just before […]
Kansas collected more in taxes than expected last month
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is reporting that it collected $24 million more in taxes than it anticipated in January […]
Civil Air Patrol officer out; called for death of Kan. lawmaker
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A lieutenant colonel in Kansas’ Civil Air Patrol has resigned his command after posting on Facebook […]
Woman who faked pregnancy, abducted baby returning to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The woman accused of murdering a Wichita woman and kidnapping her newborn baby is being returned […]
Kansas grass fire consumes 300 acres
HODGEMAN COUNTY – Fire crews were busy with a large grass fire on Tuesday in Hodgeman County. A trash fire […]
Sheriff: Alcohol a possible factor in 3-vehicle Kansas crash
RENO COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Reno County are investigating a 3-vehicle crash just after 5p.m. on Tuesday and alcohol […]
Kan. Senators look forward to meeting Supreme Court nominee
WASHINGTON- President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening nominated Neil Gorsuch, a fast-rising conservative judge, to the Supreme Court. Senate Republicans […]
Sports
BlueJay Football Players Sign National Letters of Intent
Seven athletes from Junction City High School’s Blue Jay football team signed National Letters of Intent to play college football. […]
Kansas High School Basketball Scores
AP-KS–Kansas Prep Scores Tuesday’s Scores The Associated Press Ashland 43, Fowler 37 Augusta 67, Clearwater 53 Baldwin 62, DeSoto […]
Saint Xavier High School Boys Basketball Team Wins Again
The Saint Xavier Rams boys basketball team is 11-1 on the season. The latest win came Tuesday night over Tescott […]
K-State to Host TCU
TCU (14-7, 3-5 Big 12) AT KANSAS STATE (15-6, 4-4 Big 12) Wednesday, February 1, 2017 >> 6:30 p.m. >> Bramlage […]
Royals and Brandon Moss Agree on a Contract
The Royals and designated hitter Brandon Moss have agreed to a $12 million, two-year contract to provide some power to […]