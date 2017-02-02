According to the CDC, approximately 24,000 babies each year are stillborn in the United States. While that is less than […]
Local
‘Time to Bond Helps the Healing Process’; Delivering Change Gifts CuddleCot to GCH
“We don’t think it can be done” – KSU President on $15,000 Bachelor’s Degree
State universities are working to create a $15,000 tuition price tag for in-state students. GOP Governor Sam Brownback is challenging […]
Geary County Friday Booking Photos
All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Courtesy Photos. […]
Sen. Moran Statement Following Meeting with Education Secretary Nominee Betsy DeVos
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) met with Betsy DeVos, nominee for Secretary of Education, in his Washington, D.C. […]
Combined Arms-Live Fire Exercise Friday at Fort Riley
“Big Red One” Soldiers from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team will conduct a combined-arms live fire exercise Friday on […]
Academics are the Reason We Have School
The Executive Director of the Kansas State High School Activities Association delivered a clear message to the Junction City High […]
Suspects Captured in Geary County for Deadly Pawn Shop Robbery Extradited to Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two suspects in a Mississippi pawn shop robbery that left three people dead are back in […]
Transition Night and Career Cluster Showcase, February 9th
Junction City High School will host a Career Cluster Showcase and a Transition Night at the Freshman Success Academy on […]
Debunking the Misconception with Asset Forfeiture, with Geary Co. Sheriff Tony Wolf
“We go after the assets of these criminal organizations, and it hurts them a lot worse than just taking them […]
4-H Club Day – Saturday, February 4th
Geary County 4-H Club Day is Saturday, February 4th at the First Presbyterian Church in Junction City. Events will begin […]
News
Police: Kansas teen used hammer to rob victim
DOUGLAS COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Douglas County are investigating a suspect for a robbery. Just before 7a.m. January […]
House votes to overturn Obama rule on gas ‘flaring’ during oil drilling
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-controlled House has voted to overturn an Obama administration rule intended to clamp down on oil […]
Lawyer: Man shot former Chiefs player in self-defense
GRETNA, La. (AP) — A lawyer for the man accused of fatally shooting Joe McKnight says his client shot the […]
3 Kansas suspects jailed after chase, search
BARTON COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Barton County are investigating three suspects on drug, kidnapping and weapons charges. Just before […]
Police ask for help to identify suspect in violent Kan. attack
SEDGWICK COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating a violent attack and after six-months are now asking for […]
Kan. college accepts Governor’s $15K degree challenge
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A community college has accepted Gov. Sam Brownback’s challenge to develop a degree that costs only […]
Health Advocates Take Another Crack At Kan. Tobacco Tax
By ANDY MARSO Public health advocates pushing for Kansas to increase taxes on cigarettes and other tobacco products are running […]
Hearing set for Kan. man accused of shaking, injuring 7-week old
JEWELL COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Jewell County continue to investigate a Kansas man for alleged child abuse. During […]
Court upholds death sentence in Kansas double murder
TOPEKA—A divided Kansas Supreme Court Friday upheld by a vote of 4-3 the death sentence of Sidney J. Gleason in […]
Nissan recalls Altima; door might open if window rolled down
DETROIT (AP) — You might not want to open a rear window if you’re driving a Nissan Altima. The company […]
Sports
K-State Begins Grueling Stretch at No. 2/3 Baylor Saturday
GAME 23 KANSAS STATE (15-7, 4-5 Big 12) AT 2/3 BAYLOR (20-2, 7-2 Big 12) Saturday, February 4, 2017 >> 2 […]
Royals, Herrera agree to $5,325,000 deal, avoid arbitration
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals and closer Kelvin Herrera have agreed to a $5,325,000, one-year contract, avoiding arbitration […]
BlueJay Football Players Sign National Letters of Intent
Seven athletes from Junction City High School’s Blue Jay football team signed National Letters of Intent to play college football. […]
TCU Tops Kansas State in Overtime
JD Miller scored 18 points, Vladimir Brodziansky had 17 and Kenrich Williams hit two 3-pointers in overtime as TCU defeated […]
Jackson Leads KU to Victory Over Baylor
Josh Jackson had 23 points and 10 rebounds, then helped third-ranked Kansas prevent No. 2 Baylor from getting off a […]