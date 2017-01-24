WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) recently appointed a new state director, Alex Richard, to oversee state office operations […]
Senator Moran Appoints New State Director
Public Invited to Share Memories at Museum on January 29th
JUNCTION CITY, KS — Do you have memories of civilian life during World War II? Visit the museum at 5th […]
Eastern Mosul Liberated – Operation Inherent Resolve Update from Maj. General Martin
Fort Riley and First Infantry Division Commanding General Joseph M. Martin provided a live update via teleconference from the Pentagon […]
Geary County Wednesday Booking Photos
All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Courtesy Photos. […]
Senate Agriculture Committee Leadership Announces First Farm Bill Field Hearing in Kansas
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., and Ranking Member Debbie Stabenow, […]
Sen. Moran to Chair Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction-VA
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) was selected today to serve as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on […]
Tentative Ideas for Sundown Salute Entertainment
There is a tentative plan for Sundown Salute entertainment in 2017. The new committee overseeing the event has five days […]
Kansas lawmakers discuss higher ed budget cuts
By Mallory Houser KU Statehouse Wire Service TOPEKA— Pittsburgh State University and Kansas State University presidents told the Higher Education Budget […]
Structure Fire at 730 Allen Road, Lot 51 – Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kansas, January 24, 2017 – At 10:55 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2017, the Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched […]
January is Radon Action Month
Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer for nonsmokers with long term exposure in the United States – but […]
In Kansas, gun-rights supporters face pushback
JOHN HANNA, AP Political Writer TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — With university communities pushing back and a political shift in the […]
KHP: Kansas truck driver gets hammered
TREGO COUNTY -A Kansas truck driver received a surprise on Wednesday in Trego County when the truck he was following […]
Eaton to close Kansas plant this year
RENO COUNTY –Employees of the Eaton Plant, 3400 East 4th in Hutchinson were told Wednesday that the local plant will […]
Restaurants: The next front for the immigration debate?
SOPHIA TAREEN, Associated Press CHICAGO (AP) — The national debate over immigration policy could be coming to a diner near […]
Kansas To Spend Little On New Road Projects
BY SAM ZEFF In what could be a blow to the road construction industry in Kansas, the Kansas Department of […]
Kansas man charged with battering jail officers
RENO COUNTY – A Kansas man paroled in Reno County on October 16, faces additional criminal charges after a disturbance […]
BNSF Railway to make major renovations to lines in Kansas
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — BNSF Railway Co.’s capital expenses plan for 2017 includes spending $125 million in Kansas, most on […]
Sheriff asks for help to identify Kansas bank robbery suspect
OSAGE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Osage County are investigating a bank robbery and asking the public for help […]
Kansas man sentenced for kidnapping, stabbing death
MCPHERSON, Kan. (AP) — A McPherson man was sentenced to life without possibility of parole for 25 years in the […]
Sheriff: Missing Kansas teen found safe
SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County have found a runaway teen. Samantha Alicia Rose Craddock, 14, and […]
Lady Jays to Compete in Firebird Winter Classic
The Junction City Lady Jays meet Wichita South in the first round of the Firebird Winter Classic at Lawrence Free […]
Chiefs Hire Greg Lewis as Receivers Coach
The Kansas City Chiefs have hired Greg Lewis as their new wide receivers coach. Lewis spent last season in the […]
High School Basketball Results
Abilene 52, Concordia 43 Andale 59, Augusta 50 Baxter Springs 48, Girard 43 Bishop Seabury Academy 75, Cair Paravel 45 […]
K-State Rally Falls Short at Iowa State
Senior Matt Thomas scored a career-high 25 points and Iowa State held off a furious Kansas State rally to win […]
Wichita State Rolls Past Southern Illinois
Markis McDuffie scored 14 of his 20 points in the first half and grabbed nine rebounds as Wichita State routed […]