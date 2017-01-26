President Trump has issued an executive order temporarily banning entry to the United States for 90 days by citizens of […]
Local
K-State Releases Statement on Ban Effecting Citizens of Seven Countries
Riley County Firefighters Respond to Leonardville Nursing Home
The Riley County Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at the Leonardville nursing home at 3:40 a.m. Saturday. According […]
Mike Harris wins Eldon L. Hoyle Economic Development Award
Acorns Resort and RV Park, The Cove Bar and Grill, and the Milford Lake Conference Center were the icing on […]
Workforce a Top Priority for Chamber Board
There has been a lot of change already in 2017 – and Stan Hambright is looking forward to tackling the […]
JCHS ‘Way Forward’ Second Town Hall Meeting Saturday, Live Stream Available
The ‘Way Forward’ Town Hall meeting on Saturday, January 28th will include more information on the need for a new high […]
Geary County Friday Booking Photos
All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Courtesy Photos. […]
Penny by Penny, Raising Money in Memory of Lorraine Walker
Students at Washington Elementary School are in the midst of a ‘Penny War’. The competition was born as a fundraiser […]
Preston Boeh Receives Grassland Award
Preston Boeh was honored during the Geary County Conservation District meeting Thursday evening in Junction City. He was recognized with […]
2017 Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner
The 2017 Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner was held on Thursday, January 26th. Dennis Beson, Chamber of Commerce CEO, updated […]
Haunting the Flint Hills Region, BRAC ‘Not on the Radar’ Says Congressman Roger Marshall
Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice – oops, I meant BRAC. BRAC – base realignments and closings – was the operative term at […]
News
Protest over Trump travel ban at KC airport; President responds
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A large crowd has gathered at Kansas City International Airport to protest President Donald Trump’s […]
Crews looking for missing KC area woman find 2nd man’s body
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — For the second straight week, people searching for a missing Missouri woman have found a […]
Investigations into Kansas child deaths shrouded in secrecy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas welfare officials rarely release details after a child’s death or serious injury despite a […]
Jenkins’ announcement creates political shakeup in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Rep. Lynn Jenkins’ announcement that she has no plans to seek office in two years shakes […]
Convicted Kansas sex offender denied relief of life sentence
RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man serving time for raping a 13-year-old has now been denied any relief from serving […]
Kansas Senate bill would impact where sexual predators live
By Mallory Houser KU Statehouse Wire Service TOPEKA— The Senate Judiciary committee heard strong debate between public safety and the […]
Man sentenced for dragging Kansas officer with his car
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man who fled from police while an officer was hanging on to his steering wheel […]
Man dies after wheel hits van’s windshield in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A man was killed driving on a highway Thursday when a wheel from a trailer being […]
Judge orders man to mental hospital for Kan playground attack
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A 22-year-old man who attacked and injured several children at a suburban Kansas City playground has […]
Special election adds urgency in Kan. voter registration lawsuits
ROXANA HEGEMAN, Associated Press WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The special election for the congressional seat formerly held by new CIA […]
Sports
K-State’s Willis Named Most Outstanding Player at Senior Bowl
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Former Kansas State defensive end Jordan Willis recorded a pair of sacks and forced fumbles en route […]
Bob Laster Honored for 30 Years of Coaching Blue Jay Wrestling
Junction City Blue Jay wrestling head coach Bob Laster has worked in that job for three decades. And before that […]
K-State Falls at Tennessee in SEC / Big 12 Challenge, 70-58
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee jumped out to an early lead and never trailed, as the Volunteers posted a 70-58 […]
Lady Jays Fall to Hutchinson
The Junction City Lady Jay basketball team lost to Hutchinson 49-39 in the seventh place consolation game at the 2017 […]
Saturday High School Basketball Results
1 Saturday’s Scores The Associated Press GIRLS’ BASKETBALL Pratt 54, Wichita North 24 Weskan 41, Western Plains-Healy 12 Berean […]